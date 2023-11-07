Autumn scenery of Huangyaguan Great Wall in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:20, November 07, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows the autumn scenery of the Huangyaguan Great Wall in Jizhou District of Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists visit the Taipingzhai section of the Huangyaguan Great Wall in Jizhou District of Tianjin, north China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows the autumn scenery of the Huangyaguan Great Wall in Jizhou District of Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

