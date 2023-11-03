Golden reed flowers adorn Bosten Lake in Xinjiang
Golden reed flowers swing in the wind, adding colors to Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake, in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Golden reed flowers swing in the wind, adding colors to Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake, in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Golden reed flowers swing in the wind, adding colors to Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake, in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Golden reed flowers swing in the wind, adding colors to Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake, in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Golden reed flowers swing in the wind, adding colors to Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake, in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Life looks up for villagers in Xinjiang
- Musical instrument production brings wealth to village in NW China's Xinjiang
- Out of mountains, herders embrace promising future
- A vibrant city on ancient Silk Road -- Kashgar in the eyes of foreign tourists
- China's Xinjiang inaugurates pilot free trade zone
- Four brothers in NW China's Xinjiang realize entrepreneurial dream by making nang
- China releases plan on establishing Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone
- Tekesi River: Xinjiang's autumn romance
- Scenery of Tianshan Mountains after rain in Xinjiang
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Translator at Alataw Pass aids connections between China, BRI partners
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.