Golden reed flowers adorn Bosten Lake in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 09:16, November 03, 2023

Golden reed flowers swing in the wind, adding colors to Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake, in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

