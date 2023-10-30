Home>>
Tekesi River: Xinjiang's autumn romance
(People's Daily Online) 15:00, October 30, 2023
The Tekesi River in the Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, boasts a stunning landscape, with its vibrant forest and the gentle sound of murmuring water. The enchanting beauty of the natural autumn scenery, coupled with the region's distinctive local customs, captivates every visitor, compelling them to pause and marvel at its splendor.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Tianshan Mountains after rain in Xinjiang
- Medical pairing program boosts Tibet, Xinjiang healthcare
- Autumn scenery in Dangling village, SW China's Sichuan
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Translator at Alataw Pass aids connections between China, BRI partners
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Machines drive cotton harvest in Xinjiang
- Autumn scenery of Gongbo'Gyamda County in Nyingchi, SW China's Tibet
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.