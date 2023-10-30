Tekesi River: Xinjiang's autumn romance

People's Daily Online) 15:00, October 30, 2023

The Tekesi River in the Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, boasts a stunning landscape, with its vibrant forest and the gentle sound of murmuring water. The enchanting beauty of the natural autumn scenery, coupled with the region's distinctive local customs, captivates every visitor, compelling them to pause and marvel at its splendor.

