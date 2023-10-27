Scenery of Tianshan Mountains after rain in Xinjiang
Spectacular landscape of fluffy clouds floating over Tianshan Mountains after a rainfall in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)
Photos
