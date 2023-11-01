We Are China

In pics: Autumn harvest in full swing in Neihuang county, China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 13:59, November 01, 2023

A farmer sun-dries red chili peppers in Neihuang county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Liu Xiaokun)

Neihuang county in Anyang city, central China's Henan Province welcomed a bumper harvest season, with golden corn, red chili peppers, white radishes and other crops offering stunning colors.

In recent years, the county has developed characteristic industries, including vegetables like chili peppers, peanuts, melons and fruits, according to local conditions.

