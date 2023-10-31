City view of SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:56, October 31, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2023 shows the city view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Chongqing has continuously built itself into a significant ecological barrier. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

