A glimpse of 2023 China Sichuan Danba Jiarong Tibetan Folk Festival

People's Daily Online) 13:06, October 31, 2023

Women clad in traditional costumes participate in the 2023 China Sichuan Danba Jiarong Tibetan Folk Festival in Danba county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Luorong Nyima)

The 2023 China Sichuan Danba Jiarong Tibetan Folk Festival was held in Qiongshan village, Badi town, Danba county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Oct. 26 to 28.

The two-day festival featured a beauty pageant, song and dance performances, intangible cultural heritage experience activities, tours to scenic spots, and a photography event. It fully showcased the profound and far-reaching Jiarong culture and customs, as well as abundant and unique natural and cultural resources in Danba county.

In recent years, the county has built smart tourism platforms and tourism villages. As of September 2023, it had received over 3.17 million tourist visits, with ticket revenue and total tourism revenue surpassing 9.68 million yuan ($1.32 million) and about 3.5 billion yuan, up by 41.81 percent, 366.68 percent and 41.81 percent year on year, respectively.

