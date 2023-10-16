We Are China

Autumn harvest in C China's Henan

Xinhua) 10:07, October 16, 2023

A farmer checks newly-harvested soybeans in Xiagu Village of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests chili peppers in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Rice is harvested in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests pears in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows corn being dried in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice in Guiyang County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Tang Yongjun/Xinhua)

