Autumn harvest in C China's Henan
A farmer checks newly-harvested soybeans in Xiagu Village of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)
A farmer harvests chili peppers in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)
Rice is harvested in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)
A farmer harvests pears in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows corn being dried in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice in Guiyang County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Tang Yongjun/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.