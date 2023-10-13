Home>>
Tianchi Lake in NW China's Xinjiang offers its best autumn views of the year
(People's Daily Online) 09:15, October 13, 2023
|The golden tree leaves resemble blossoming flowers under the sun in Tianchi Lake scenic area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the management committee of the Tianchi Lake scenic area)
Nestled high in the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Tianchi Lake scenic area is showcasing the most beautiful autumn scenery it has to offer at this time of the year.
The forests surrounding Tianchi Lake are ablaze with dazzling autumn foliage, making visitors feel as if they were walking in a fantastic scroll painting.
