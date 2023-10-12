Golden populus euphratica forest in Xinjiang
Autumn is the best season to visit the populus euphratica forest in Wensu County, Aksu Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as it becomes a sea of golden leaves. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xinchang)
Autumn is the best season to visit the populus euphratica forest in Wensu County, Aksu Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as it becomes a sea of golden leaves. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xinchang)
Autumn is the best season to visit the populus euphratica forest in Wensu County, Aksu Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as it becomes a sea of golden leaves. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xinchang)
Autumn is the best season to visit the populus euphratica forest in Wensu County, Aksu Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as it becomes a sea of golden leaves. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xinchang)
Autumn is the best season to visit the populus euphratica forest in Wensu County, Aksu Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as it becomes a sea of golden leaves. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xinchang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Morning mist transforms wetlands in Zhaosu, China's Xinjiang into 'Chinese ink wash painting'
- Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest along Tarim River in Xinjiang
- Snowy peaks of Tianshan Mountains in clouds
- Interview: BRI provides Xinjiang with unprecedented new opportunities for development: official
- Journalists from 17 countries visit China's Xinjiang
- Dive into Mongolian culture at Xinjiang's yurt restaurant
- Agricultural products boost incomes for merchants, farmers in Aksu, NW China's Xinjiang
- China's Xinjiang breaks ground on its largest pumped-storage power station
- Unveiling the secrets behind Jinghe goji berries' journey abroad
- Fruits enter harvest season in Tumxuk, NW China's Xinjiang
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.