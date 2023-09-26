Unveiling the secrets behind Jinghe goji berries' journey abroad
Jinghe county, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has prioritized goji berry cultivation and processing as a pillar industry.
The long hours of sunshine, coupled with the notable temperature fluctuations between day and night, provide an optimal environment for producing high-quality goji berries.
After undergoing meticulous processes such as selecting, cleaning, drying and packaging, local companies have diversified the use of goji berries, crafting them into beverages like beer and juice, among other value-added products.
In March 2021, Jinghe goji berries earned a distinguished place among the first batch of products under the China-EU Geographical Indications Agreement. Nowadays, propelled by the momentum of the Belt and Road Initiative, Jinghe goji berries have found their way to Central Asian nations, and even as far as Germany and the Netherlands.
Spanning a cultivation area exceeding 7,000 hectares, Jinghe county is a major hub for goji berry cultivation. The county boasts 25 farming cooperatives and 11 dedicated goji processing companies. Annually, they churn out an impressive 15,000 tonnes of dried berries, culminating in a total output value that surpasses 600 million yuan.
