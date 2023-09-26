Fruits enter harvest season in Tumxuk, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:30, September 26, 2023

Orchards of the third division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in Tumxuk city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are brimming with ripe fruits, signifying an abundant yield.

A pear orchard in Hai'an township is filled with mature fruits weighing down the trees. With over 40 mu (2.67 hectares) of pear trees, the orchard has attracted many dealers.

A peach grower picks peaches in an orchard in Tumxuk city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chen Mingzhu)

Liu Desheng, owner of the orchard, together with many workers, is busy with the harvesting, sorting and packaging of pears. Thanks to guidance from the local agricultural science research institute, Liu better managed water and fertilizer, and carried out pest control in a more timely manner this year. "The yield per mu this year is approximately 1 tonne. I'll intensify efforts on management next year and hopefully this will increase income," Liu said.

Many local residents come to a jujube orchard to pick panzao jujubes, a crispy, juicy and sweet jujube variety.

A peach grower shows peaches in an orchard in Tumxuk city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chen Mingzhu)

Zhang Jindian, owner of the orchard, grafted the panzao jujubes two years ago, and made a profit of over 200,000 yuan ($27,400) in the first year. Now he has expanded the planting area to 120 mu, established a cooperative, and registered trademarks.

To boost sales, Zhang partnered with the e-commerce association of Tumxuk, aiming to reach new customers online apart from cementing ties with old ones in offline channels.

A farmer picks panzao jujubes in an orchard in Tumxuk city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tayier Aili)

"With our own brand and packaging, our cooperative plans to increase the planting area, strengthen management, and continue our collaboration with the e-commerce association, in an attempt to reach broader markets," said Zhang.

