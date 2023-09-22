Top political advisor stresses building beautiful Xinjiang in pursuit of Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 14:32, September 22, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, delivers a speech at a work conference on supporting Xinjiang through "pairing assistance" programs in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2023. Wang attended and delivered a speech at a work conference on supporting Xinjiang through "pairing assistance" programs. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

KASHGAR, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has called for efforts to fully and faithfully implement the Party's policies for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era, and build a beautiful Xinjiang in the pursuit of Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a work conference on supporting Xinjiang through "pairing assistance" programs.

The conference was held from Sept. 19 to 21 in the region's Kashgar.

Relevant work should focus on social stability and long-term security in Xinjiang and concentrate on fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, Wang said, calling for efforts to promote the high-quality development of the partnership assistance program.

Wang expressed appreciation for the achievements and experience accumulated during the programs in the new era, noting that these demonstrate the advantages of the leadership of the Party and the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He called for efforts to develop the industrial, education and cultural sectors as well as promote personnel exchanges and enhance interactions among different ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Shi Taifeng, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the conference and delivered a speech.

During his visit to Xinjiang, Wang met with officials working for the program and members of the general public.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits Liuxing Street community in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2023. Wang attended and delivered a speech at a work conference on supporting Xinjiang through "pairing assistance" programs. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)