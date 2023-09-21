Journalists from 14 countries visit China's Xinjiang

URUMQI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A group of 22 journalists from 14 countries concluded a trip to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday, after gaining first-hand knowledge about the region's development and diverse culture.

The trip, which started on Sept. 12, took the journalists from 17 foreign media organizations to various places in Xinjiang, including the regional capital city of Urumqi, the city of Turpan and Kashgar Prefecture.

During the trip, they witnessed Xinjiang's social stability, economic development and diverse culture, as well as the happy lives of local residents.

At a shopping center in the port city of Horgos on the China-Kazakhstan border, Maxim Cherevik, an editor of the Information Telegraph Agency of Russia (ITAR-TASS), immediately spotted goods from Russia.

"The Chinese government has invested heavily on the port construction, created many job opportunities, and driven up regional growth," said Cherevik. "From here, I can see great potential for the Belt and Road construction."

Since ancient times, Xinjiang has been a region where diverse cultures meet. In the ancient city of Kashgar, the journalists strolled through the streets, immersing themselves in the rich folk culture.

After visiting the ancient city and a memorial hall, Sakalasooriya, an editor from the Daily Mirror in Sri Lanka, learned about the tremendous changes that Kashgar has undergone.

"China has invested a lot of resources in transforming the old city, which shows Xinjiang's commitment to the protection of traditional ethnic culture," Sakalasooriya said.

Visiting the Muqam Art Troupe of Xinjiang Art Theater, the journalists learned about the efforts to protect and inherit the Twelve Muqam, the traditional musical form of the Uygur ethnic group.

"I was impressed by the performance of the Twelve Muqam," said Afdah Bin Mujap, a director of the Sunshine Daily of Malaysia. "The culture and language of ethnic groups in Xinjiang have been well protected."

During the trip, the journalists also visited an exhibition on Xinjiang's efforts on anti-terrorism and deradicalization, where they witnessed China's achievements in this regard through audio and video materials.

"I have seen how Xinjiang has fought against terrorism and radicalization over the past years," said Judahnissi Calabroso, a journalist with the Philippine's SMNI TV Station. "Now, Xinjiang is a very safe and harmonious place."

Supachai, a journalist with the Economist newspaper of Thailand, said, "I am impressed by the great efforts China has made in the fight against terrorism and radicalization," adding that China's measures in the regard are very effective.

