Shandong provides medical aid for local people in Kashgar
A medical worker from east China's Shandong Province gives free consultation in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2023. Medical workers from east China's Shandong Province have provided medical service for the local people in Kashgar. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Medical workers from east China's Shandong Province conduct free optical examination for a patient in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 15, 2023. Medical workers from east China's Shandong Province have provided medical service for the local people in Kashgar. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
