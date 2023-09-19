Languages

Breathtaking aerial views of Duolang Canyon in NW China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily Online) 13:48, September 19, 2023
Captivating autumn scenery unfolds in the colorful pinewoods of Duolang Canyon in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Batenasheng)

As September arrives, the pine forests of Duolang Canyon in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, transform into a vibrant and mesmerizing “palette." Amidst the usual colors, the yellow birch, red shrubs, and green pine trees create a stunning contrast of fall colors.

Nestled deep in the Tianshan Mountains, Duolang Canyon is a haven of untouched forests and a labyrinth of ravines. The canyon serves as a natural arboretum, where pine trees coexist with various other tree species, creating a harmonious blend of nature's beauty.


