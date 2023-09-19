Breathtaking aerial views of Duolang Canyon in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 13:48, September 19, 2023
|Captivating autumn scenery unfolds in the colorful pinewoods of Duolang Canyon in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Batenasheng)
As September arrives, the pine forests of Duolang Canyon in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, transform into a vibrant and mesmerizing “palette." Amidst the usual colors, the yellow birch, red shrubs, and green pine trees create a stunning contrast of fall colors.
Nestled deep in the Tianshan Mountains, Duolang Canyon is a haven of untouched forests and a labyrinth of ravines. The canyon serves as a natural arboretum, where pine trees coexist with various other tree species, creating a harmonious blend of nature's beauty.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Herdsman photographers capture beauty of pastures
- Autumn scenery on Bosten Lake with flowering reed
- Xinjiang takes measures to strengthen sustainable use of water resources
- Xinjiang makes strides in high-quality economic, social development
- Road of Prosperity: A Sino-African love story brews in Kashgar, NW China's Xinjiang
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Safeguarding power supply in "Sea of Death"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.