Autumn scenery on Bosten Lake with flowering reed

Ecns.cn) 09:45, September 19, 2023

Flowering reed swings in the wind on Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lubin)

