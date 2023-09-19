Home>>
Autumn scenery on Bosten Lake with flowering reed
(Ecns.cn) 09:45, September 19, 2023
Flowering reed swings in the wind on Bosten Lake, China's largest inland freshwater lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lubin)
