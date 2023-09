Trailer: A one-of-a-kind summer experience in Bortala, NW China's Xinjiang

In the next installment of "Tales of Cities," join Elena Davydova, a Russian expat with People's Daily Online, on an unforgettable summer journey through Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Dive into the region's rich culture, delectable cuisine, thriving industry, and stunning landscapes. Welcome to this enchanting wonderland!

