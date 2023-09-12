Pic story: transnational couple run cafe in Xinjiang's Kashgar

Xinhua) 08:31, September 12, 2023

Hadiya Msham Abdulla (L) sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Seven years on, Dilxat Tursun can still feel his heart flutter whenever he recalls the moment he clutched 99 roses in his hand and confessed his feelings to Hadiya Msham Abdulla from Tanzania.

Although Hadiya didn't give her answer right away, the two are now happily married, running the Dili and Diya Cafe in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In 2012, Hadiya came to China and studied medicine at the Fujian Medical University in the city of Fuzhou.

Dilxat left his home of Xinjiang to go to college in Fuzhou in 2013, having no clue he was about to meet the love of his life three years later.

In 2020, they got married after years of love. Two years later, Hadiya decided to accompany her husband to his hometown Kashgar and opened a cafe here.

The couple poured their hearts and souls into creating the best coffee. Dili and Diya Cafe has become a popular place in the old city area of Kashgar. They also share their business and daily life through live streams on social media.

"Recent years have seen rapid development in Kashgar. The old city area is a scenic spot with huge potential. I'm very optimistic about it," said Dilxat. "There's a century-old teahouse in Kashgar. I hope that in the future this city will have a century-old cafe -- our cafe."

Dilxat Tursun (R) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla make coffee at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Dilxat Tursun (R, front) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe as her husband Dilxat Tursun serves her with a cup of coffee at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla (R, front) sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the view of Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla (C) sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla are seen with their baby at a booth at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla are seen with their baby in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla (R, front) sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun (L, front) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun (R) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla chat with customers at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun (L) communicates with his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun (L) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla make coffee at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla are seen with their baby in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun (L) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla make coffee at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla makes coffee as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby sits next to her at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla waits for customers as her husband Dilxat Tursun sees her at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun (L) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Dilxat Tursun (R, front) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla are seen with their baby at a booth at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Dilxat Tursun and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla are seen with their baby at a booth at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Dilxat Tursun (L) and his wife Hadiya Msham Abdulla walk at an alley with their baby at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby stands beside her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists pose with Hadiya Msham Abdulla in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla (L) sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla (L) sings as her husband Dilxat Tursun holding their baby interacts with her in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla makes coffee at the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hadiya Msham Abdulla sings in front of the Dili and Diya Cafe at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)