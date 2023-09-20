Home>>
Discover Bortala from above, Xinjiang's natural gem
(People's Daily Online) 10:04, September 20, 2023
The Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, shares its northern and western borders with Kazakhstan. From expansive deserts and soothing hot springs to vast grasslands and majestic snow-capped peaks, Bortala showcases a rich tapestry of natural beauty. The prefecture comprises two county-level cities and two counties: the capital city of Bole, Alashankou city, Jinghe county, and Wenquan county.
Sayram Lake, known as the highest and largest alpine lake in Xinjiang, delivers awe-inspiring vistas throughout the year. It's often referred to as "the last teardrop of the Atlantic Ocean." Watch the video for a bird’s-eye perspective of the mesmerizing Bortala!
