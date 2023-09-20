We Are China

In pics: Farmers sun-dry chili peppers in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:13, September 20, 2023

Farmers sun-dry chili peppers in Liushihu village in Beidaqu township, Yanqi Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)

Farmers have been sun-drying chili peppers in Liushihu village, Beidaqu township, Yanqi Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Chili peppers planted on 128,800 mu (8,587 hectares) of land in the county have entered a critical period for sun-drying.

From a bird's-eye view, the sun-drying fields are bustling with activity. Under the sunlight, the vast expanse of chili peppers resembles a red sea.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)