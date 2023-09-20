In pics: Farmers sun-dry chili peppers in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 10:13, September 20, 2023
|Farmers sun-dry chili peppers in Liushihu village in Beidaqu township, Yanqi Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)
Farmers have been sun-drying chili peppers in Liushihu village, Beidaqu township, Yanqi Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Chili peppers planted on 128,800 mu (8,587 hectares) of land in the county have entered a critical period for sun-drying.
From a bird's-eye view, the sun-drying fields are bustling with activity. Under the sunlight, the vast expanse of chili peppers resembles a red sea.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Plum industry thickens farmers' pockets in Jiashi, NW China's Xinjiang
- Breathtaking aerial views of Duolang Canyon in NW China's Xinjiang
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Herdsman photographers capture beauty of pastures
- Autumn scenery on Bosten Lake with flowering reed
- Xinjiang takes measures to strengthen sustainable use of water resources
- Xinjiang makes strides in high-quality economic, social development
- Road of Prosperity: A Sino-African love story brews in Kashgar, NW China's Xinjiang
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Pakistani trader brings top-notch Chinese products to hometown
- From Xinjiang to Yiwu: The Belt and Road blueprint for success
- Xinjiang sees over 10,000 China-Europe freight trains so far this year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.