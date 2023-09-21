Xinjiang Story: Building a house of happiness

September 21, 2023

URUMQI, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Mamatjan Yasin always exudes joy at his workplace. A construction foreman, the swarthy, burly man has a hectic schedule, checking each process diligently as he believes that they are not just building a house, but also crafting happier lives for the locals.

Mamatjan Yasin was born in Koxtakal Village of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture on the brink of the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where the barren land has long hindered the local economic growth.

Local authorities therefore provided vocational training to residents, helping them master construction skills and pursue a better living.

According to the regional department of housing and urban-rural development, since 2020, Xinjiang has trained more than 410,000 technical personnels in the construction field, and more than 320,000 new jobs were created in the sector.

Mamatjan Yasin's career in the construction sector began early, learning informally from experienced workers in the village, but initially limited to performing odd jobs.

In late 2021, he became one of the first individuals to receive vocational training in the village and obtained his certificate in January 2022.

"We used to purely rely on experiences to build houses but now every step has a strict standard which we should always conform to," Mamatjan Yasin said.

By constantly honing his skills, Mamatjan Yasin eventually set up his own team of workers, swiftly gaining a reputation for their exceptional expertise.

His wife has been a constant source of support in his career. "He used to earn about 5,000 yuan (about 697 U.S. dollars) a month, and now our monthly income has quadrupled to about 20,000 yuan," she said.

These days Mamatjan Yasin is busy renovating his own house and the family is even planning to purchase a new house in the county seat.

He said that the most enjoyable moments after work involve decorating their home with his wife. "I'm so excitedly looking forward to the day when my dream house will become a reality."

