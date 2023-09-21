Home>>
Trending in China | Fusion of classical music: Xinjiang Uygur Muqam art
(People's Daily App) 16:06, September 21, 2023
Muqam, a traditional art of the Uygur ethnic group in Xinjiang, integrates songs, dances, and folk and classical music. Click the video to view a blend of Chinese, Indian, Greek and Islamic classical music.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.