Trending in China | Fusion of classical music: Xinjiang Uygur Muqam art

(People's Daily App) 16:06, September 21, 2023

Muqam, a traditional art of the Uygur ethnic group in Xinjiang, integrates songs, dances, and folk and classical music. Click the video to view a blend of Chinese, Indian, Greek and Islamic classical music.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Produced by Wang Ruofan)

