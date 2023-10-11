Pears enter harvest season in Luoyang, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:41, October 11, 2023

Farmers pick pears at a planting base in Tielu village, Huimeng township, Mengjin district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Huang Zhengwei)

Pears have recently entered their harvest season in Huimeng township, Mengjin district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province.

The pear of Mengjin district has been approved as a geographical indication product in China. In recent years, the district has planted Mengjin pears on 12,000 mu (800 hectares) of land and advanced the large-scale development of the pear planting industry through various measures to promote agricultural efficiency, increase farmers' incomes, and boost rural revitalization.

