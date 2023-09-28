Rice harvest in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 11:06, September 28, 2023

Rice harvests were in full swing in Sanhe village, Ulanhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 24.

A harvester reaps rice on a field in Ulanhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Shi Jiamin)

Sanhe village derives its name from the three rivers that flow through it. The villagers possess expertise in rice cultivation, which has become a significant source of income for them.

With over 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) of rice fields, the village generates a substantial output value of nearly 20 million yuan ($2.74 million).

By leveraging rural culture and the charming natural landscape of the village, Sanhe village has also rolled out a series of cultural and tourism projects, attracting throngs of tourists.

Cyclists ride on a road near rice fields in Ulanhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Shi Jiamin)

Tourists pose for a picture on a rice field in Ulanhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Shi Jiamin)

