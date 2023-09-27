14th China Int'l Garden Expo held in Hefei

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows people visiting a garden at the 14th China (Hefei) International Garden Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. The expo opened in Hefei on Tuesday, attracting 38 cities to showcase the characteristics of their gardens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

People visit the Yangzhou garden at the 14th China (Hefei) International Garden Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2023. The expo opened in Hefei on Tuesday, attracting 38 cities to showcase the characteristics of their gardens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows a view at the 14th China (Hefei) International Garden Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. The expo opened in Hefei on Tuesday, attracting 38 cities to showcase the characteristics of their gardens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A performance is staged at the Xi'an garden at the 14th China (Hefei) International Garden Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2023. The expo opened in Hefei on Tuesday, attracting 38 cities to showcase the characteristics of their gardens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

People visit the Osnabruck garden of Germany at the 14th China (Hefei) International Garden Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2023. The expo opened in Hefei on Tuesday, attracting 38 cities to showcase the characteristics of their gardens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

People visit the Phnom Penh garden of Cambodia at the 14th China (Hefei) International Garden Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2023. The expo opened in Hefei on Tuesday, attracting 38 cities to showcase the characteristics of their gardens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

People visit the Suzhou garden at the 14th China (Hefei) International Garden Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2023. The expo opened in Hefei on Tuesday, attracting 38 cities to showcase the characteristics of their gardens. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

