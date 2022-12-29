Home>>
A garden house
(People's Daily App) 16:56, December 29, 2022
A video of a bird building its garden nest has recently amazed many Chinese netizens. Can you identify what kind of bird is it?
Chinese penduline tit (Remiz consobrinus) is an acrobatic climber, it can remain suspended by one leg and take its food with the other. They are similar to true tits, but make characteristic penduline nests.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: cnwest.com)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: blooming tulips at garden in Canberra, Australia
- People visit Rome Rose Garden in Italy
- China National Botanical Garden in Beijing enters best time of year for admiring blooming flowers
- China National Botanical Garden inaugurated in Beijing
- San Francisco Botanical Garden opens to public for free
- Explainer: Exploring China's botanical garden system
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.