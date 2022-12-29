A garden house

(People's Daily App) 16:56, December 29, 2022

A video of a bird building its garden nest has recently amazed many Chinese netizens. Can you identify what kind of bird is it?

Chinese penduline tit (Remiz consobrinus) is an acrobatic climber, it can remain suspended by one leg and take its food with the other. They are similar to true tits, but make characteristic penduline nests.

(Video source: cnwest.com)

