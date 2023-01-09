Night economy lights up famous commercial area in Hefei
A woman takes food in a restaurant on Leijie street, a commercial area famous for its night economy, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2023. The night-time consumption in the commercial area has resumed in an orderly manner recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People walk on Leijie street, a commercial area famous for its night economy, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2023. The night-time consumption in the commercial area has resumed in an orderly manner recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People walk on Leijie street, a commercial area famous for its night economy, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 6, 2023. The night-time consumption in the commercial area has resumed in an orderly manner recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
