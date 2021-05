Video: We Are China

Citizens receive COVID-19 vaccines in Hefei, E China

Xinhua) 09:13, May 17, 2021

A citizen receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)