Over 332 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Shandong No. 3 provincial hospital in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, on May 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- More than 332.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

