Over 366 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 16:28, May 14, 2021

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Approximately 366.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China as of Thursday, a health official said on Friday.

Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, revealed the figure at a press conference in Beijing.

Thursday saw over 12.64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, the highest figure since China began releasing daily vaccination reports in March, Mi added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)