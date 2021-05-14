Home>>
Over 366 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 16:28, May 14, 2021
BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Approximately 366.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China as of Thursday, a health official said on Friday.
Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, revealed the figure at a press conference in Beijing.
Thursday saw over 12.64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, the highest figure since China began releasing daily vaccination reports in March, Mi added.
