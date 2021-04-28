Home>>
Ukrainian artists stage performances at Hefei Aquarium, Anhui
(Xinhua) 11:11, April 28, 2021
Ukrainian artists perform mermaid dance at the Hefei Aquarium in Hefei of east China's Anhui Province, on April 27, 2021. As the May Day holiday is drawing near, six Ukrainian artists were invited to the Hefei Aquarium to stage water surface and underwater performances to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
