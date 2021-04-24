Home>>
Ukraine receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX
(Xinhua) 11:31, April 24, 2021
KIEV, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines, namely 367,200 doses from AstraZeneca, arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of the global COVAX initiative, the press service of Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.
Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said that this batch of vaccines will be mostly used for people aged over 65.
On April 16, Ukraine received its first 117,000 doses of vaccines from the COVAX Facility.
As of Friday, a total of 2,004,630 COVID-19 cases and 41,700 deaths have been registered in Ukraine, while 1,552,267 patients have recovered, said the ministry.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- EU likely to vaccinate 70 pct adult population by end of July: von der Leyen
- U.S. advisory panel recommends resuming use of Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- U.S. lifts pause on Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- China ready to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Thailand: FM
- Ukraine, Britain agree to expand military cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.