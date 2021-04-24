Ukraine receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX

Xinhua) 11:31, April 24, 2021

KIEV, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of COVID-19 vaccines, namely 367,200 doses from AstraZeneca, arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of the global COVAX initiative, the press service of Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said that this batch of vaccines will be mostly used for people aged over 65.

On April 16, Ukraine received its first 117,000 doses of vaccines from the COVAX Facility.

As of Friday, a total of 2,004,630 COVID-19 cases and 41,700 deaths have been registered in Ukraine, while 1,552,267 patients have recovered, said the ministry.

