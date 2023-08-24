East China's Hefei to build up NEV industrial cluster

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows an assembly line of new energy vehicles at a factory in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)

HEFEI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province, aims to cultivate an industry cluster of new energy vehicles (NEVs) with annual revenue of over one trillion yuan (about 138.91 billion U.S. dollars) by 2027.

The NEV industry in Hefei has ushered in explosive growth in recent years, attracting nearly 100 enterprises engaged in the industry chain to settle in the city, local authorities said Tuesday.

In the first half of 2023, the added value of automobiles and parts grew over 130 percent year on year in Hefei. The output of NEVs hit 370,000 in the first seven months of this year, an increase of nearly 400 percent yearly.

Hefei is speeding up the layout of infrastructure, policies, regulations, and technical standards systems to build a leading application ecology of intelligent connected vehicles in the country.

Meanwhile, the city will build an NEV charging and replacement system in advance to fully cover rural administrative villages, urban residential communities, and city tourist attractions.

