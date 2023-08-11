Chinese NETA electric car introduced in Indonesia

Wang Chengjie, president director of NETA Auto Indonesia, speaks during the product release event for NETA at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023 in Tangerang of Banten province, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2023. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Hozon Auto officially introduced NETA in Indonesia on Thursday at the GIIAS 2023. (Photo by Fajar Septian/Xinhua)

JAKARTA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Hozon Auto officially introduced NETA in Indonesia on Thursday at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023.

NETA opened for pre-order during the GIIAS event and planned to start selling products in Indonesia from the fourth quarter of 2023, the company announced in a release.

"We are confident to invest in meeting the needs of the Indonesian people and support the Indonesian government's decision to make the automotive industry more environmentally friendly by bringing NETA into the midst of the automotive industry here. We hope that NETA will be well-received and can synergize with a good vision and mission in Indonesia," President Director of NETA Auto Indonesia, Wang Chengjie, said in the statement.

In the debut, NETA would introduce three products, NETA S, NETA U and NETA V.

Wang said that NETA saw great potential in the automotive market in Indonesia as the country had recorded an increase in sales performance of up to 881 percent from 2021 to 2022.

In addition, the Indonesian government has applied policies and incentive measures that can help infrastructure development and penetration of the EV ecosystem in the country.

In the opening session of the GIIAS 2023, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that with more Chinese cars entering Indonesia's market, it will bring positive impacts for the country's automotive industry.

A visitor sits inside a NETA car displayed at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023 in Tangerang of Banten province, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2023. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Hozon Auto officially introduced NETA in Indonesia on Thursday at the GIIAS 2023. (Photo by Fajar Septian/Xinhua)

