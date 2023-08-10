BYD's five millionth NEV rolls off production line
SHENZHEN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The five millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) produced by China's leading NEV manufacturer BYD rolled off the production line on Wednesday.
Since it started producing cars, BYD has had to prove that Chinese automobile makers can do it, said BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu during the company's press conference held on the same day.
The five millionth car is the Denza N7, which marks another development milestone in China's automobile industry.
Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, said that in 2022, China's new-energy passenger cars accounted for 63 percent of the world's new-energy passenger car market share.
Against the backdrop of global technological advancement toward electrification, intelligence, networking, and sharing, China's NEVs are becoming a solid force leading changes in the global automotive industry, Cui added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's NEV sales rise 31.9 pct in July
- Interview: Xpeng CEO hails win-win technological cooperation with Volkswagen
- China's EVE Energy builds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia
- China-made NEV sales make up 60% global share in H1, total auto exports may surpass Japan by year-end
- Chinese NEV makers shatter records with July deliveries; new policies set to propel demand
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.