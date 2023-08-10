BYD's five millionth NEV rolls off production line

August 10, 2023

SHENZHEN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The five millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) produced by China's leading NEV manufacturer BYD rolled off the production line on Wednesday.

Since it started producing cars, BYD has had to prove that Chinese automobile makers can do it, said BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu during the company's press conference held on the same day.

The five millionth car is the Denza N7, which marks another development milestone in China's automobile industry.

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, said that in 2022, China's new-energy passenger cars accounted for 63 percent of the world's new-energy passenger car market share.

Against the backdrop of global technological advancement toward electrification, intelligence, networking, and sharing, China's NEVs are becoming a solid force leading changes in the global automotive industry, Cui added.

