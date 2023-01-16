Home>>
Railway maintenance carried out for Spring Festival travel rush in Hefei, E China
(Xinhua) 09:39, January 16, 2023
Workers carry out a maintenance task along a railway section at Hefei East Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2023. The maintenance team under the Hefei branch of China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd has been busy performing maintenance tasks in non-service hours to make sure that safe and smooth train rides are available to passengers during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
