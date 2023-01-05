We Are China

Road bridge rotated over Guangzhou-Shenzhen railway

(People's Daily App) 15:33, January 05, 2023

A 130-meter and 16,000-tonne road bridge is rotated over the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, on Wednesday.

(Video source: Offical Wechat channel of Tangxia town, Dongguan; Produced by Zhang Jian and Ye Dangqiang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)