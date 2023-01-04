Swivel girder across Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway successfully rotated to targeted position

Xinhua) 17:01, January 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows a swivel girder above the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway after rotation in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

The 130-meter-long, 29.5-meter-wide and 16,000-tonne swivel girder, which lies across the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway, was successfully rotated to its targeted position on Wednesday.

This combo aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows a swivel girder rotating above the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This combo aerial photo taken on Jan. 3 (up) and Jan. 4, 2023 shows a swivel girder above the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

