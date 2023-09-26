We Are China

Solar halo appears over Huangshan Mountain in Anhui

Ecns.cn) 13:33, September 26, 2023

A solar halo is spotted over Huangshan Mountain after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

