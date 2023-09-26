Solar halo appears over Huangshan Mountain in Anhui
A solar halo is spotted over Huangshan Mountain after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)
