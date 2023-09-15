Fish-shaped lanterns of Shexian County "swim" out of mountains

Xinhua) 09:36, September 15, 2023

HUANGSHAN, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The fish-shaped lantern parade is an important traditional cultural and folk activity in Shexian County of Huangshan City, located in east China's Anhui Province. During the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, local people carry fish-shaped lanterns through ancient alleyways, attracting tourists from all over the country.

In recent years, Shexian County has focused on inheriting and developing the art of fish-shaped lanterns, making it a key industry for rural revitalization. Through study tours, performances, night markets, and other means, the fish-shaped lanterns are "swimming" out of the mountains in Shexian County with increasing popularity.

Wang Yufang, an intangible cultural inheritor, makes fish-shaped lanterns in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Pan Min (L), who is in charge of an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, gives instructions on making fish-shaped lanterns in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

People holding fish-shaped lanterns parade during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

