Chinese artwork lights up summer night in Tel Aviv Port

People visit the Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Aug. 9, 2023. The Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv features several sets of lanterns which are crafted by a team from Zigong City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A spectacular 11-day light exhibition designed by Chinese artists has wrapped up in the Israeli Mediterranean city of Tel Aviv.

The festival, which concluded on Thursday evening, attracted numerous visitors to the Tel Aviv Port, an area of culture, entertainment and leisure activities in the northwest of the city, to enjoy the 21 bright and colorful light installations from Zigong, a city in southwest China's Sichuan province famous for its lantern culture.

A large winding Chinese dragon lightning exhibit beside the landmark of the port "I love Tel Aviv" was particularly a big hit. The 30-meter-long and 3-meter-high artwork in red and yellow was the most popular location to pose for photos against the backdrop of stunning Mediterranean sunset.

People visit the Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Other vivid and colorful Chinese light sculptures featuring pandas, octopuses, flamingos, dinosaurs, and waves also provided visual enjoyment for visitors.

"This is the first time that a large-scale Chinese lightening artwork show has been held in Israel," said Hao Shuang from Zigong Haitian Culture Co., Ltd who came to organize the event, adding that it took over three months to prepare, produce and transport the pieces before they were on display at Tel Aviv Port.

"These lights are even more amazing than the pictures I saw on social media and what I had imagined. We drove hours from another city during the evening rush hour, but it proved to be worthwhile!" Carmel, an Israeli citizen, who came to the exhibition with her husband and two children, told Xinhua beside the panda exhibit.

She added that she believed the lights, charming both adults and kids of different ages, are not merely for display but also epitomized the rich culture and artisan spirit, which made her family more intrigued by China.

