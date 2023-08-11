Overseas teenagers delve into history at China National Archives of Publications and Culture

Ecns.cn) 16:25, August 11, 2023

A staff member introduces national archives exhibited at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Over 100 teenagers of Chinese descent from more than 20 countries and regions visited the China National Archives of Publications and Culture to delve into more than 5,000 years of history and culture in Beijing on Thursday. Headquartered in Beijing, it has three branches in Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

A staff member introduces national archives exhibited at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Overseas teenagers view national archives at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Overseas teenagers view national archives at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Overseas teenagers view national archives at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Overseas teenagers view national archives at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

A staff member introduces national archives exhibited at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Overseas teenagers view national archives at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture headquartered in Beijing, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)