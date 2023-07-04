Chinese vice president addresses civilization and sinology forum

July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addressed the opening ceremony of the third Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations and the first World Conference of Sinologists on Monday in Beijing.

Han said Xi's letter demonstrates the great importance the Chinese Party and government attach to the exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Han said the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China reveals the law of exchanges and development among civilizations and points out new prospects for cooperation in human society.

It is another vital public good that China has provided to the international community in the new era, following the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and demonstrates China's sincere desire to promote the progress of human civilization and build a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

It is important to respect the diversity of human civilizations, explore their commonality, maintain the innovation of civilization development, and promote the inclusiveness of human civilization, Han stressed.

At present, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people are advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Han said, adding that the Chinese modernization has enriched and developed a new form of human civilization, opened up a new road for the development of civilizations, and brought new opportunities for closer mutual learning among civilizations.

Han said China is ready to work with other countries to hold up the banner of multilateralism and strengthen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative to inject new impetus into global development and prosperity and chart a new course for modernization.

Hopefully, political party leaders, sinologists, and other people from all walks of life globally will continue to contribute wisdom to strengthening international cultural exchanges and cooperation and promoting the high-quality development of world Sinology research, he added.

Participants from all walks of life expressed their active support for the significant global initiatives put forward by China, believed that the Chinese modernization would promote world peace and development, and were willing to advance exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and human development and progress.

The dialogue is hosted by the Chinese Association for International Understanding.

