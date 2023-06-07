Home>>
Highlights of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF)
(Global Times) 10:45, June 07, 2023
Highlights of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF). Graphic: GT
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅳ)
- Chicago Field Museum hosts Chinese Culture Day
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅲ)
- Feature: Chinese classical music resonates in ancient Swiss city
- Chinese culture exhibition held in Paris
- How China helps preserve cultural heritage sites in Asia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.