Chinese culture exhibition held in Paris
(Xinhua) 10:56, May 03, 2023
A chef demonstrates noodle-stretching skill during an exhibition on the Chinese culture at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, May 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A woman visits an exhibition on the Chinese culture at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, May 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Visitors look at books displayed during an exhibition on the Chinese culture at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, May 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
An artist performs mask-shifting tricks of Chuanju (Sichuan opera) during an exhibition on the Chinese culture at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, May 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
