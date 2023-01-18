UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (1)

People's Daily Online) 15:41, January 18, 2023

Editor's note:

As of Dec. 2022, China has 43 items on the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), continuing to be the most enlisted country in the world. Now, please join us to appreciate some outstanding items.

Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China

The item "Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China" was added to the intangible cultural heritage list on Nov. 29, 2022.

The traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China consist of knowledge, skills, and practices concerning the management of tea plantations, picking of tea leaves, manual processing, drinking, and sharing of tea.

Since ancient times, Chinese people have been planting, picking, making and drinking tea. Tea producers have developed six categories of tea: green, yellow, dark, white, oolong and black teas.

