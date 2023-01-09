Compilation of archives on China-Soviet Union cultural relations published

Xinhua) 16:22, January 09, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of archives on China-Soviet Union cultural relations between 1949 and 1960, jointly edited by China's National Archives Administration and Russia's Federal Archival Agency, has recently been published.

The compilation was published and distributed by the Tsinghua University Press. It includes treaties, protocols, resolutions, and records of talks between China and the Soviet Union, as well as reports on delegation visits between the two governments and letters between their authorities. Some of the archives are being published for the first time.

