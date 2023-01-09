Home>>
Compilation of archives on China-Soviet Union cultural relations published
(Xinhua) 16:22, January 09, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of archives on China-Soviet Union cultural relations between 1949 and 1960, jointly edited by China's National Archives Administration and Russia's Federal Archival Agency, has recently been published.
The compilation was published and distributed by the Tsinghua University Press. It includes treaties, protocols, resolutions, and records of talks between China and the Soviet Union, as well as reports on delegation visits between the two governments and letters between their authorities. Some of the archives are being published for the first time.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to further integrate culture, tourism
- China's cultural industry saw solid expansion in 2021
- 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicks off
- Experts say Pakistan-China collaboration on education, cultural exchange on upward trajectory
- A glimpse of headquarters of National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing
- Feature: Understanding Chinese culture starting from a fan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.