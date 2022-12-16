A glimpse of headquarters of National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 13:41, December 16, 2022

Photo shows the original edition of the “Siku Quanshu,” or the “Complete Works of Chinese Classics” displayed at the headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture. The classics are stored at Beijing’s Wenyuan Pavilion. (Photo/Chen Bin)

The headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture is located at the northward central axis of Beijing and at the foot of Yanshan Mountain. More than 16 million copies of historical texts and tens of thousands of exhibits are preserved there.

The National Archives of Publications and Culture is seen as a “seed bank” for Chinese culture and plays an important role in the inheritance and preservation of classic books of Chinese culture.

The archive's three branches are located in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province.

