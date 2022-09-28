Chinese official calls for mutual learning between cultures

Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, addresses and declares open the 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival and the Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

JINAN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official has called for boosting exchanges, dialogue, and mutual learning between cultures and upholding the shared values of humanity at a forum on Confucian culture that opened Tuesday.

The Confucian thoughts of harmony, including exchanges and dialogue, inclusiveness, and mutual learning, have played an active role in the continuity and inheritance of the Chinese civilization for over 5,000 years, said Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. Wu declared open the 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival and the Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations.

Wu said these thoughts also inspired cooperation among different peoples and mutual learning among civilizations.

Exchanges, dialogue, inclusiveness, and mutual learning are the most fundamental way to handle relations among countries, peoples, and civilizations, Wu said.

Wu added peace and development should come first, and humanity's shared values should be promoted to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations is themed "Diversity of Human Civilizations and Common Values of Mankind." More than 200 experts and scholars from home and abroad attended the opening ceremony of the events which will last two days.

Confucius (551-479 B.C.), a Chinese educator and thinker, influenced countless generations of Chinese society.

